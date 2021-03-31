Eagles boys tennis start season with 2 sweeps

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys tennis completed their second straight sweep to start the season.
The Eagles went 9-0 against Oak Park on Tuesday, March 30 after doing the same against Platte County on Friday, March 26.
Senior Jack Brown, junior Graham Carter, senior Jed Anderson, senior Brett Wolkey, senior Layton McKee and junior Quinton Cachia picked up the wins against the Pirates.
The Eagles played in the Platte County Invitational Wednesday, March 31 but results are not available at this time.
