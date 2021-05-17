KEARNEY — The Kearney boys tennis won the Missouri Class 2 District 8 team championship after advancing through three rounds of postseason action.
The Bulldogs capped it off with a 5-4 win over Platte County Thursday, May 13 at Platte County High School in Platte City. The win over the Pirates marked the second straight dual victory against an opponent that had defeated Kearney earlier in the season.
Kearney held a 2-1 advantage following the doubles action as Jason Scott and Cooper Varone pulled out a tiebreak victory over Platte County freshman Gavin Nichols and Emilio Escamilla.
Seniors Grant Woltkamp and Kolby Smothers earned the second doubles victory with a 8-4 win over senior Daunte Aliawat and junior Austin Vanek, which gave the Kearney duo a perfect record through conference and district action this season. Woltkamp and Smothers won the district doubles championship on May 7.
The duo held equal success in singles against Platte County as both picked up victories. Still, the Pirates were able to close the gap with Kearney’s Scott and senior Tyler Carr dropping their contests.
The deciding match came down to Hayden George facing off with senior Bradley Beeson. After dropping the first set, George found himself trailing 5-4 in the second set before taking two games to keep the match going. He carried the momentum into a 5-2 start in the third set before Beeson picked up two games to make it seem like another tiebreak was impending.
George decided to take a different path than his teammates in the final doubles match.
He took the final two games to win the set 6-4 and inspire a mob of players wearing Kearney purple to rush the court, ultimately lifting George and the district trophy above their heads.
Kearney heads into sectionals with a 10-3 dual record, having already earned revenge on the two Class 2 competitors with a victory over them. The Bulldogs beat Grain Valley in the district semifinals after losing to them in the regular season. The only other loss was to Liberty North of Class 3.
The Bulldogs faced Thomas Jefferson Independent in their sectionals matchup Monday, May 17. Results will be updated when those become available.
