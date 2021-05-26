KEARNEY — Kearney’s double team of seniors Kolby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp took fourth place in the Missouri Class 2 boys tennis doubles championship tournament Friday, May 21 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Smothers and Woltkamp rode an undefeated conference and district record into becoming the first Kearney boys tennis duo to medal after becoming the first to advance to the state doubles tournament. Cameron Crockett and Noah Keys were the first Bulldogs to advance to sectionals in doubles in 2016.
Smothers and Woltkamp won four straight sets, the first two against Trenton Hayes and Cale Stephens of Webb City and then two against Justin Francka and Andrew Dowden of Helias Catholic. The Bulldogs were not able to repeat those results against Peter Khoukaz and John Newell of Priory (St. Louis), who went on to take runner-up in the tournament after defeating the Kearney team 6-2, 6-4 in two sets.
Smothers and Woltkamp battled through a tough third-place match with Brian Tokarczyk and David Ju of Ladue Horton Watkins, recovering from a 6-1 first set loss to pick off four games before ultimately losing 6-4 in the second set.
Despite the losses, the Kearney duo took more games off of those two pairs than any challenger against those teams in their other winning matches at this state tournament.
The strong play of Smothers and Woltkamp this season also helped the Bulldogs win the Missouri Class 2 District 8 championship and finish with a 10-4 dual record, the best mark in program history.
