KEARNEY — A new group will grace the court for Kearney this season. The Bulldogs will begin the season against Truman away from home on Tuesday, March 29.
The team graduated five of the six starters from varsity last season. Second year head coach Lynda LaFrenz shared that there was some concern with the lack of varsity experience heading into this year. But, she was assured when she saw the new group at practice.
“Coaches have noticed that many of our returners have put in off-season work to improve their skill sets and are ready to step into those varsity positions,” LaFrenz said.
The Bulldogs have gained some leaders in the early portion of the season as senior Creason Kane and junior Leyton Ross have stepped into these new roles. The number one varsity player for the Bulldogs will be senior Hayden George while junior Colton Pazdera will join him on the varsity ranks.
“Coaches have noted that we have a very athletic group of athletes this season,” LaFrenz said. “So, we expect to see quite a few more heavy contributors make themselves known as our season progresses.”
Kearney will see plenty of new faces hitting the court as well. The team gained 16 new players this season and they have excited the tennis coaching staff.
“We are all very excited about the new talent that is joining the team. A few athletes that have stood out to us are senior Ashton Holloway and freshman Blake Magnusson,” LaFrenz said. “This is their first season of tennis, they have picked up the sport quickly and will start the season competing at the JV level.”
The Bulldogs will look to continue their success from last year as they won the Class 2 District 8 championship. Their season will begin against Truman next week.
