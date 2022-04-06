KEARNEY — The Bulldogs began their season with a win against Truman by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday, March 29.
Kearney used many first players to earn the victory as Hayden George-Duncan, Colton Pazdera, Leyton Ross, Kadin Mansfield and Preston Murphy all earned the win.
“For most of our varsity athletes, this was their first time competing at the varsity level,” head coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz said. “However, they did not let their nerves get the best of them.”
The team has 16 new tennis players that are still learning the ropes which boosts the entire roster of 34 players for this upcoming season.
“The coaches are excited about the athletic talent we have on the team this year, and look forward to seeing what the team can accomplish,” LaFrenz said.
Kearney will be back to play in a home match against Liberty North on Thursday, April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.