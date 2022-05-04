KEARNEY — The Bulldogs had their strongest week of tennis as they went undefeated against three teams. Kearney earned victories over Lincoln Prep, Excelsior Springs and Ruskin.
The win over Lincoln Prep ended in a score of 5-4 on April 25. Creason Kane, Leyton Ross and Dylan Cook grabbed individuals wins. Colton Pazdera and Ross were able to win their doubles match while Kadin Mansfield and Cook won the other doubles match to earn the team victory.
Kearney won their second match of the week against Excelsior Springs April 27. The Bulldogs swept their opponents by a score of 9-0 as Hayden George-Duncan, Pazdera, Kane, Ross, Cook and Mansfield all won their individual matches.
On the doubles side, George-Duncan and Cook teamed up for the win. Pazdera and Ross along with Kane and Mansfield won their doubles matches, too.
Kearney followed with a 9-0 sweep of Ruskin April 28.
Kearney will open up their district competition against Lincoln Prep on Monday, May 9.
