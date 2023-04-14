KEARNEY — The Bulldogs tennis program is littered with young talent. The team has shown that it can compete and compete well. This week was their best week of results to date.
The Bulldogs defeated William Chrisman 9-0 on Tuesday, April 11. Colton Pazdera and Leyton Ross won their doubles match 8-1. Preston Murphy and Kadin Mansfield won 8-5. The final doubles group of Colin Thomson and Nic Seuferer won 8-2.
In the singles matches, Pazdera blanked his opponent by winning 8-0. Ross won by a final score of 8-4 followed by an 8-3 win from Murphy. Mansfield took the singles win by a score of 8-3. Thomson won 8-4 and Seuferer defeated his opponent 8-1 on a successful day.
The team followed the William Chrisman match by competing in a tournament hosted by Excelsior Springs on Wednesday, April 12. Pazdera and Ross took first place in the No. 1 doubles portion of the tournament. They finished 4-0 defeating all of their opponents. Seuferer and Aiden Hansen finished in second place with a 3-1 record in number three doubles.
After an already busy week, the Bulldogs met Platte County in a match Thursday, April 13. The Pirates topped the Bulldogs 8-1 in a tough day. Regardless of the loss, this was a productive week of play that should encourage athletes moving forward.
The Bulldogs next match will be against Staley on Monday, April 17.
