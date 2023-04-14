Kearney Tennis

Kearney has had a productive week of play knocking off William Chrisman and competing well in the Excelsior Springs tournament. 

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs tennis program is littered with young talent. The team has shown that it can compete and compete well. This week was their best week of results to date.

The Bulldogs defeated William Chrisman 9-0 on Tuesday, April 11. Colton Pazdera and Leyton Ross won their doubles match 8-1. Preston Murphy and Kadin Mansfield won 8-5. The final doubles group of Colin Thomson and Nic Seuferer won 8-2.

