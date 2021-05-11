KEARNEY — A Kearney duo won the Missouri Class 2 District 8 boys tennis doubles championship and earned a bid to the state tournament.
Kolby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp defeated two Grain Valley squads and a Platte County duo to win their bracket Friday, May 7 at Platte County High School in Platte City.
Smothers and Woltkamp took a 6-4 victory in the first set of the finals against Grain Valley twins Carter and Kade Compton. That duo evened things up with a tie break win in the second set. The third set also reached tie break, but Kearney’s team came away with the victory to win the doubles championship.
Jason Scott advanced to the semifinals, but was unable to defeat Gavin Nichols of Platte County. Scott lost the first set 6-1, tied it up with a 6-1 win in the second before dropping the third set 6-4. Scott finished in fourth place after losing to Platte County’s other singles competitor Daunte Alaiwat 8-5.
Kearney beat Kansas City East 5-0 on Monday, May 10 in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs followed up with a 5-4 victory over Grain Valley, edging out a team that had defeated them 6-3 earlier in the season.
Smothers won in singles and in doubles with Woltkamp. Carr picked up two victories as well, although his two victories required comebacks from 4-0 in singles and doubles with Zack Schoenig. Jason Scott also won his singles match in a tiebreaker.
Kearney will face Platte County in the Missouri Class 2 District 8 finals 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Platte County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.