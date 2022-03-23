LIBERTY — The Blue Jays tennis team begins the new season against Park Hill South on Wednesday, March 23. The team seeks its seventh straight Gold Division Conference Championship.
Liberty head coach Andy Schneider shared that there has been a ton of talent on display in the early portions of the season. He credited off-season improvement as the sole reason for the team’s success so far.
Schneider’s top six will begin with sophomore Spencer Weishaar, junior Nicholas Koch, senior Caden Conrick, senior Cole Johnson, sophomore Hank Mast and senior Kymon Warman.
“The top of the ladder is very experienced, but we will need to get some good play out of our newer players,” he said.
Highlighting the season for the Blue Jays will be a trip to Edwardsville, Illinois, where they will compete in the Edwardsville Spring Invitational beginning Friday, April 1, and ending Saturday, April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.