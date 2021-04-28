LIBERTY — Liberty boys tennis took an 8-1 victory over Blue Springs in a dual on the team’s Senior Night Tuesday, April 27 at Liberty High School.
The Blue Jays varsity seniors include Noah Koch, Austin Hamilton, Liam Bogue and Jeff Laubsch. The team improved to 10-2 in duals this season with the win.
Liberty will face Lee’s Summit North Thursday, April 29 at Lee’s Summit North High School.
