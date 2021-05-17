Liberty boys tennis defeats Liberty North for district championship

LIBERTY — Liberty boys tennis remained nearly perfect on the way to becoming the Missouri Class 3 District 8 champion by dropping only one match through two duals.
The Blue Jays defeated Liberty North 5-1 on Wednesday, May 12 at Bennett Park in Liberty. Liberty clinched the fifth win quickly to avoid any chance of repeating their regular season matchup with the Eagles when the Jays needed to win the final match to earn a 5-4 victory.
The day before, Liberty North defeated Park Hill 5-0 Tuesday, May 11 at Liberty North High School to advance to the finals. The Eagles finished their season with a 12-2 record, only losing in two matches against Liberty.
Liberty entered the contest with a 5-0 home victory against St. Joe Central.
Jays senior Noah Koch and sophomore Nicholas Koch received Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Gold Division all-conference first team honors in singles and doubles. The duo also won the doubles district championship on May 7 and will compete in the state tournament May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Freshman Spencer Weishaar earned second team singles honors. Seniors Austin Hamilton and Liam Bogue earned honorable mention for singles and doubles. Senior Jeff Laubscher earned honorable mention for singles.
Eagles senior Jack Brown and junior Graham Carter joined the Koch duo as first team doubles selections while both made the second team singles team. Seniors Jed Anderson and Brett Wolkey landed on the second team for doubles.
Brown and Carter will join the Kochs in Springfield after finishing as the district runner-up in doubles.
Liberty will face Rockhurst 4 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Plaza Tennis Center in Kansas City.
