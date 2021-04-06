LIBERTY — Liberty boys tennis dropped a dual for the first time this year and follows up with a third-place finish at the Raiders Doubles Tournament Saturday, April 3 at Pembroke Hill.
The Jays lost 3-6 to Pembroke Hill Thursday, April 1 after sweeping each one of the team’s first two duals of the season. Liberty got a chance for revenge but ended up falling 0-3 in the follow up during the tournament. The team also lost 1-2 against Rockhurst, but took a 3-0 win over Kansas City Christian.
Liberty got another shot against Rockhurst 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Liberty High School before hosting again Thursday, April 8 in a dual facing Lee’s Summit West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.