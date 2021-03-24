Liberty boys tennis looks to continue conference, district title streak

LIBERTY — Just like all the other spring teams, Liberty boys tennis enters this season with the missed experience of a 2020 slate of competition.
The Blue Jays plan to pick up right where they left off.
Liberty returns four seniors and a couple talented underclassmen for a team that hopes to win its sixth consecutive conference and district championships.
Senior Noah Koch, who took eighth place at the Class 2 state tournament in 2019, will lead a group that includes seniors Liam Bogue, Austin Hamilton and Jeff Laubscher. Sophomore Nicholas Koch and freshman Spencer Weishaar round out the varsity squad.
Head coach Andy Schneider said the returners were bummed to miss last year, but are excited to see what this year brings.
The season has already brought some positive results. The Blue Jays beat Staley 9-0 on Monday, March 22. The individual results were Noah Koch 10-7, Nicholas Koch 10-1, Hamilton 10-2, Weishaar 10-3, Bogue 10-2 and Caden Conrick 10-3.
The Koch brothers took the doubles match 8-0, as did the other two doubles teams of Hamilton/Bogue and Weishaar/Conrick. Nicholas Koch, Weishaar and Conrick picked up their first career varsity wins.
Liberty was scheduled to face Park Hill South Wednesday, March 24 at home. The team’s next match is scheduled against Pembroke Hill 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Liberty High School.
(0) comments
