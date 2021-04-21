Liberty boys tennis pulls out narrow win over Liberty North

LIBERTY — Liberty boys tennis earned a narrow victory over crosstown rival Liberty North in a dual Thursday, April 15 at Liberty North High School.
The Blue Jays won 5-4 to give the Eagles their first dual loss of the season.
Liberty went into the rivalry matchup with momentum after winning 2021 Mid-Mo Invitational via an 8-1 victory over Rock Bridge in the final round on April 9. Senior Noah Koch earned his 100th varsity win during the event.
The Eagles entered the matchup having finished first in the Park Hill doubles tournament the day before, going 14-2 as a group. Liberty North earned sweeps over Blue Springs and Grain Valley while going 3-1 against Park Hill and Blue Springs South.
Liberty North followed up with a 8-1 victory over Lee’s Summit North on Tuesday, April 20 at Lee’s Summit North High School.
