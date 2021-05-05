Liberty boys tennis wins 6th straight conference title

LIBERTY — Liberty boys tennis clinched its sixth straight conference title after beating Blue Springs South on Tuesday, May 4 at Blue Springs South High School.
The Blue Jays won 8-1 to close out its regular season schedule. Liberty swept its conference matchups 9-0, plus an additional win over Blue Springs South in the Mid-Missouri Tournament on April 9. The team finished 12-2 in duals on the season.
Senior Noah Koch has played for the Jays during the most recent conference titles, he also earned his 100th career varsity victory earlier this season. He achieved that feat despite losing his junior season after the springs sports season was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
