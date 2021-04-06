Liberty North boys tennis remains perfect in duals

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys tennis continued its perfect performance in dual action as the team went 9-0 against Park Hill South Monday, April 5 at Park Hill South High School. The Eagles earned a sweep for the third straight dual to open the season.
Liberty North had success in tournament action as well, taking second at the Platte County Invitational Wednesday, March 31 at Platte County High School. The team finished 19-8 during the event.
Jack Brown and Graham Carter went 3-0 to win in No. 1 doubles. Carter also added a perfect 3-0 finish in No. 2 singles.
Jed Anderson and Brett Wolkey took second in No. 2 doubles while Layton McKee and Quinton Cacchia took second in No. 3 doubles. Both teams lost Pembroke Hill duos.
Liberty North faced Blue Springs South on Tuesday, April 6 at Liberty North High School. The results will be added to this story when those become available.
The Eagles will host Kearney 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Liberty North High School.
