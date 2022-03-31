LIBERTY — The Eagles kicked off their tennis season against Oak Park on Tuesday, March 29. The Eagles went on the road to face the Northmen and won 9-0, defeating Oak Park in all matches.
Liberty North was represented by sophomore Ryan Langdon; and seniors Quinton Cacchia, Quinton James, Cooper Potterf, Garrett Bryer and Andersin Carter, who dominated Oak Park. They were also able to sweep the Northmen in their three doubles matches.
The next match for the for the Eagles will be against Park Hill South on Monday, April 4.
