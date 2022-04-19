LIBERTY — A slow start due to an injury in the football season has Liberty North’s Graham Carter a little rusty, but not out of sync. The Liberty North senior helped bring his team to victory over rival Liberty on Thursday, April 14. The Eagles bested the Blue Jays by a score of 7-2.
Carter was an important piece to the team score when he and his doubles partner Quinton Cacchia took to the court. This is the first season playing together for the duo as they have quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the area of high school tennis.
“It is a little different, but we are getting through it,” Carter said. “He’s a very good consistent player and he calms me down, most of the time.”
When Carter and Cacchia earned the final point of their doubles match over Liberty’s Spencer Weishaar and Nicholas Koch, a bellowing celebration rocked Bennett Park. Carter’s celebration was huge not only for him, but for the team score as Liberty North swept all three doubles matches.
“It’s been happy and joyful and we get serious when we need to,” Carter said. “We haven’t lost a game yet and we are trying to continue that streak.”
Liberty North’s Quinton James and Ryan Langdon teamed up to secure the 8-6 win over Liberty’s Frank Conrick and Cole Johnson. The last double’s match saw Liberty North’s Cooper Potterf and Garrett Bryer defeat Liberty’s Spencer Mast and Kymon Warman by a score of 8-1.
On the singles side, there were much closer matches that were decided the final serves. Carter faced Weishaar in his singles match between the two number ones. Weishaar was impressive as he gained the individual 10-4 win over Carter.
Carter shared that the injury that he sustained in football, has slowed his serve and made him rely more on his ground game.
“My shoulder is not 100% so I don’t have my serve like I normally do,” the Missouri S&T football commit said. “I’ve been relying on my ground and managing through the pain.”
The second win for Liberty from Koch as he knocked off Cacchia by a score of 10-4. Koch’s serves and return game were on point as the junior was able to secure the win.
Liberty North claimed the final four singles matches to secure the team win over Liberty. James defeated Conrick in number three match as it became the closest match of the day. James was able to slide by his Liberty counter part by winning 11-10, 7-3.
Liberty North’s Langdon defeated Johnson 10-5 in the number four match while the Eagles claimed the next individual win with Potterf besting Mast by a score of 11-9. The final individual match was between Liberty North’s Bryer who beat Liberty’s Warman 10-7.
The win for Liberty North pushed their undefeated record to 6-0 with an overall solid team performance. The loss for Liberty gave them a record of 5-4, but there was a quick turnaround for the Blue Jays who wanted to get the sour taste of defeat out of their mouths.
Liberty defeated Lee’s Summit West 5-4 on Friday, April 15 in a close match. The Blue Jays followed with a 7-2 win over Park Hill South on Monday, April 18. The back-to-back wins for Liberty pushes their record to 7-4 on the season.
The next match for Liberty will be against Ray-Pec away from home on Tuesday, April 19. For Liberty North, they will be in action against Lee’s Summit North at home on April 19.
