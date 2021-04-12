Liberty North sweeps Kearney in boys tennis dual

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys tennis added on to its undefeated dual record as the team beat Kearney 9-0 Friday, April 9 at Liberty North High School. The Eagles improved to 5-0 in duals, which includes four sweeps.
Liberty North’s top duo of senior Jack Brown and junior Graham Carter took the No. 1 doubles match with a 8-2 while seniors Jed Anderson and Brett Wolkey won 8-0 in No. 2 doubles. Senior Layton McKee and junior Quinton Cachia won 8-1 in their No. 3 doubles match.
Brown, Anderson and Cacchia won their singles matches with 10-4 victories. Carter, Wolkey and McKee won 10-1 in their matches.
Brown and Carter recovered from their first dual losses during a Blue Springs South face-off April 6. Brown lost to Carter McIntonosh 10-6 in No. 1 singles while Carter lost to Kyle Reid 11-9.
Liberty North will face Blue Springs Tuesday, April 13 at Blue Springs High School before competing in a double tournament at Park Hill on Wednesday, April 14. The Eagles will follow that up by hosting crosstown rival Liberty Thursday, April 15 at Liberty North High School.
Kearney
The Bulldogs were unable to squeeze out a victory against the Eagles, but Kearney headed into that matchup coming off the team’s second dual win of the season.
Kearney beat William Chrisman 6-3 on April 6 at Kearney High School. The Bulldogs swept their doubles matches while senior Grant Woltkamp, senior Jason Scott and junior Kymon Warman also won their singles matches.
Woltkamp won in No. 2 singles 8-3 while going 8-2 in No. 1 singles along with senior Kolby Smothers. Scott and senior Cooper Varone won 8-2 in No. 2 doubles before Scott secured an 8-1 victory in singles. Warman had a 8-4 singles win and teamed up with junior Hayden George-Duncan for an 8-6 victory in No. 3 doubles.
Kearney will face North Kansas City Tuesday, April 13 at Kearney High School before heading to Excelsior Springs Middle School Wednesday, April 14 for a varsity tournament. The Bulldogs will face Highway 92 rival Platte County Thursday, April 15 at Kearney High School.
