LIBERTY — The Eagles continue to play impressive tennis, remaining undefeated after beating Blue Springs Tuesday, April 12.
Liberty North dominated the Wildcats by winning 8-1 as the team was perfect in the doubles portion of the match. The Eagles won the three doubles matches 8-2.
On the individual side, Graham Carter and Quinton Cacchia both won their matches 10-2. Quinton James and Ryan Langdon won over their opponents 10-6 while Cooper Potterf blanked his opponent 10-0. Garrett Bryer was unable to get past his Blue Springs’ opponent, but was crucial in his doubles match.
“Graham Carter, Quinton Cacchia and Cooper Potterf played exceptionally well throughout both singles and doubles matches,” head coach Art Smith shared.
The Eagles will be back in action against Liberty Thursday, April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.