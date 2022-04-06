LIBERTY — The Eagles battled Park Hill South in their second match of the season on Monday, March 4. Liberty North defeated the Panthers by a score of 6-3.
The Eagles were able to get the best of the Panthers in all three doubles matches. Graham Carter and Quinton Cacchia earned and 8-2 win. The duo of Quinton James and Ryan Langdon won 8-3 while Garrett Bryer and Ty Kuehl won 8-6.
On the singles side, Liberty North was led to victory by Carter, who defeated his opponent 11-9. Cacchia got the best of Park Hill South in his match by a score of 10-2. Kuehl was the last victor for Liberty North when he won 11-10. James, Langdon and Bryer all lost in close matches to the Panthers.
The Eagles will be back in action in against Kearney away from home on Thursday, April 7.
