LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are coming off a successful weekend of play. The team started with a convincing win over a local rival and followed it with two difficult tournaments. First, Liberty topped Staley 8-1 April 27. 

Liberty Tennis

Liberty's Spencer Weishaar during a match against Staley April 27. 

Against Staley, it was a dominate performance from Spencer Weishaar as he won his individual match 8-0. With the individual win, Weishaar won his 101st career victory. Weishaar hit the century mark of wins after becoming victorious in his doubles match against Staley.

Liberty Tennis

Liberty's Hank Mast during a match against Staley April 27. 
Liberty Tennis

Liberty's Nicholas Koch during a match against Staley April 27. 

