LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are coming off a successful weekend of play. The team started with a convincing win over a local rival and followed it with two difficult tournaments. First, Liberty topped Staley 8-1 April 27.
Against Staley, it was a dominate performance from Spencer Weishaar as he won his individual match 8-0. With the individual win, Weishaar won his 101st career victory. Weishaar hit the century mark of wins after becoming victorious in his doubles match against Staley.
The Blue Jays followed the win against Staley by competing in the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Blue Springs on Friday, April 28. Nicholas Koch and Weishaar finished in third place in the top division set of doubles play. Hank Mast and Sam Jones took third in the B division of doubles play. Hobie West took seventh place in the A division of singles matches and Max Campbell took fourth in the B division of singles play.
On Saturday, April 29, Liberty competed in the Art Loepp Northland Tournament held at Oak Park. The Blue Jays took second place as a team. Koch and Weishaar were the A flight champions. Mast and Jones took second in the B division. Campbell took second in singles play of the B division.
The Blue Jays will meet Lee’s Summit at home on Tuesday, May 2.
