LIBERTY — Liberty’s Nicholas Koch wrapped up his final year of tennis for the Blue Jays. The recent grad garnered great awards including three state medals. His most recent came in the Class 3 State Championship, where finished in fifth place with his doubles partner Spencer Weishaar.
“We had a really good weekend, we played really well. I would describe it as successful,” Koch said. “Spencer and I played our best tennis together toward the end of the year.”
Koch and Weishaar came on strong during the latter half of the season as the team steamrolled their win into the doubles state tournament. The team defeated Rockhurst 6-2, 6-3 in the consolation semifinal to move to the fifth place match. Koch and Weishaar topped Oakville, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 on May 19. The two teammates complement each other’s games, as Koch described.
“Spencer is really good from the baseline and has really solid ground strokes,” he said. “Whenever he was back and I was at the net, he was able to attack with his forehand and I was able to put volleys away at the net.”
Koch earned his first state medal when playing with his brother, Noah, in 2021. They finished in fifth place in the doubles tournament.
Koch and Weishaar combined in 2022 to take sixth place for Weishaar’s first state medal. Weishaar, a rising senior, will have another opportunity next spring to add to his medal count.
For Koch, he will be attending Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia. Nicholas will join his brother in the Vikings’ tennis program. Berry College competes in the NCAA Division III. Nicholas decided to become a Viking because of a school program that interests him, his brother’s love of the campus and the ability to go to school with family.
He will study data analytics along with sports administration. He wants to parlay his love of athletics with his skill set of statistic work.
“I would love to work for a sports franchise or a place like FanDuel or Draft Kings. I want to look at data and how you can improve on things from the sports world,” Nicholas said.
