Liberty Tennis

Liberty’s Nicholas Koch and Spencer Weishaar pose with their fifth-place state medals.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY — Liberty’s Nicholas Koch wrapped up his final year of tennis for the Blue Jays. The recent grad garnered great awards including three state medals. His most recent came in the Class 3 State Championship, where finished in fifth place with his doubles partner Spencer Weishaar.

“We had a really good weekend, we played really well. I would describe it as successful,” Koch said. “Spencer and I played our best tennis together toward the end of the year.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.