2 Bulldogs named to all-conference teams

KEARNEY — The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference announced its selections for the Blue Division’s all-conference boys basketball teams and two Kearney Bulldogs made the list.

Junior guard Brennan Watkins was named to the first team. Watkins led the entire Suburban Conference with a 24.0 points per game average while also adding 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He made 90 3-pointers this season with a 43.5% from long range.

Sophomore Ashton Holloway earned second team honors. Holloway averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs finished the year 12-14 with a 7-5 record in the Suburban Blue Conference.