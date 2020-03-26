KEARNEY — The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday, March 25, its Class 4 all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2019-20 season and two Bulldogs made the list.

Kearney Girls

Senior guard Caroline Kelly earned all-state honors as she led Kearney to its eighth straight conference title and a district championship during its 26-2 season. Kelly is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Kelly led the entire Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference with her 90 made 3-pointers. She was also the only player in the conference to average at least 20 points and 2.8 assists per game.

She also was named to the Suburban Blue all-conference first team.

Kelly has committed to play soccer at Saint Louis University.

Kearney Boys

Junior guard Brennan Watkins made the all-state boys team. Watkins led the entire Suburban Conference with 24.0 points per game average while also adding 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He made 90 3-pointers this season with a 43.5% from long range.

Watkins was also named to the Suburban Blue all-conference first team and was named to the 810 Varsity all-metro first team.

After starting the season 2-7, the Bulldogs finished the year 12-14 with a 7-5 record in the Suburban Blue Conference while earning a district title game appearance.