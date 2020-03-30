The Missouri Wrestling Association announced its 2020 wrestling awards and the Kearney Bulldogs picked up multiple district awards.

Kearney head coach Jake Hill won the Class 3 District 4 coach of the year award as his team secured a third-place finish with two individual state champions at the state tournament this year.

Assistant coach Caleb Dixon earned the district assistant coach of the year honor.

Senior Caden Green (145) won the district wrestler of the year award as he finished the year 41-7 with a district championship and a third-place medal at state.

The Bulldogs’ two individual state champions were senior Coby Aebersold (170) and sophomore Eli Ashcroft (120). The other medal winners were Garrett Deason (third, 126) and Ben Locke (sixth, 138).