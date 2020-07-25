Cardinals volleyball earns academic team award

LIBERTY — William Jewell College volleyball is among the academic elite once again.

The Cardinals earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season. This is the sixth time the team has received the honor, including getting the nod each of the last four years.

The Cardinals, who posted a team GPA of 3.59, also earned team academic all-GLVC honors and put a program-best 15 individuals on the academic all-GLVC list.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-1993 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.