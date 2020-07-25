Cardinals volleyball earns academic team award

LIBERTY — William Jewell College volleyball is among the academic elite once again.
The Cardinals earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season. This is the sixth time the team has received the honor, including getting the nod each of the last four years.
The Cardinals, who posted a team GPA of 3.59, also earned team academic all-GLVC honors and put a program-best 15 individuals on the academic all-GLVC list.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-1993 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.