According to NFL.com, a barber who recently cut the hair of two Chiefs players received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 31, leading to receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Feb. 1, six days before Super Bowl LV.

Neither Robinson nor Kilgore tested positive and all parties were masked during the encounters, lowering the chance of transmission, NFL.com sources say. But given the duration and proximity, both were deemed high-risk close contacts of the barber and had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Robinson and Kilgore continue to test negative, both will be eligible to return to the Chiefs' active roster in time to face the Buccaneers prior to Sunday, but will be unable to practice before the weekend because of the mandatory five-day isolation period. The Chiefs travel to Tampa Saturday, Feb. 6.