KEARNEY — In the spirit of sportsmanship and community outreach and support, Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue made a friendly wager on this year’s Super Bowl with the mayor of Oldsmar, Florida, a city about the same distance from Tampa as Kearney is from Kansas City.

No matter which team takes home the Lombardi Trophy, a food pantry wins as Pogue bet Mayor Eric Seidel of Oldsmar a $100 donation to the Kearney Food Pantry from Seidel and a bag of Florida oranges for Pogue if the Chiefs win. If the Buccaneers win, Pogue will donate $100 to the food bank in Oldsmar and send Seidel some famous Kansas City barbecue.

The idea for the bet, which took place via email and was shared to Facebook, came from someone in Florida, said Pogue.

“A resident from Oldsmar actually reached out to me and encouraged me to contact his mayor and place a bet. I then thought about what to bet on and how we could make it beneficial to the community,” he said. “Through connecting with him, we've found mutual connections including (well-known Kearney businessman) Wayne ‘Kookie’ Rickel and his wife Sheila, that visit the area and have friends there.”

In his email response to Pogue, Seidel shared the history of his city, saying it was founded by RE Olds of the Olds Motor Vehicle Company and Oldsmobile fame. As for Tampa Bay, will all of its sports teams’ winning ways like those of the 2020 Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay Lighting, the 2020 American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and the Buccaneers, the mayor said the city manager now refers to it as “Champabay.”

“I do enjoy some fine ribs and KC does make them tasty. Including both of our food banks is a perfect deal,” Seidel wrote. “We accept your bet and look forward to our new friendship.”

In addition to Pogue posting about the wager on social media, so too has Seidel, much to the delight of residents in both cities.

“Seidel, we all want some of that BBQ,” wrote Craig Gross on the Florida mayor’s post.

“This is so awesome. Go Bucs,” wrote Sandie Mann Grimes on Seidel’s post.

“I love this,” wrote Leslie Nickell Harris on Pogue’s post.

“That’s awesome! Love seeing friendly wagers! Champabay — I believe the cheetah got loose few months ago. Go Chiefs,” wrote Adam Rulon on Pogue’s post.