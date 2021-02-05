For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs are bound for Florida Super Bowl, this time Super Bowl LV.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, there will be a lot of gameday socializing that may include drinking. That’s why the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is urging football fans to call the play now, choosing either drinking or driving.

"If you plan on drinking on Super Bowl Sunday, designate a sober driver to get you home safely," states a release from the coalition.

During the 2020 Super Bowl weekend, with a reporting time between Friday night at 6 p.m. until 11:59 Super Bowl Sunday, there were 35 major crashes, which resulted in 11 fatalities and 40 serious injuries.

The coalition offers these tips for Super Bowl game night:

• Designate a sober driver or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

• Consider staying the night where you are during the watch party.

• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take the keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.

For more information on highway safety, go to www.saveMOlives.com.