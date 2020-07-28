City youth sports open for early registration

SMITHVILLE — Early registration is open for Smithville Parks and Recreation youth fall sports. Following are available activities and the date of each activity's early registration closes.
For ages 5 through 14, youth soccer is available, and for those age 4 to 6, T-ball Under the Lights is open. Both activities' registration periods end Sunday, Aug. 2.
Youth soccer has one or two practices per week beginning the week of Aug. 17. Games are held on Saturdays beginning in September.
T-ball Under the Lights will have two weeks of practice beginning Aug. 28, followed by four weeks of games held on Friday nights.
For those in grades three through six, volleyball registration is open until Aug. 10. Practices begin the week of Aug. 31. There are three weeks of practice and six weeks of games.
For ages 2.5 through 4, a soccer clinic is open with registration closing on Aug. 17. Practices will be on Saturday mornings beginning the week of Sept. 12 and running through Oct. 17.
All registrations can be completed at teamsideline.com/smithvillemo. For more information, call Brittanie Propes at 532-8130.
