Kearney's fall youth sports open for registration

KEARNEY — Registration is open for Kearney Parks and Recreation youth fall sports. Following are available activities and the date each activity's early registration closes.
Flag football is available for ages 5-11. Teams will have a minimum of six games and an end of the season tournament. The season will go from Aug. 17 to Oct. 24 with games tentatively scheduled to start on Sept. 12. Registration closes on Aug. 12.
Youth soccer is available for ages 5-12. Teams will have 1-2 practices per week and six games played on Saturdays. The season will start Aug. 17 and end Oct. 17. Teams are assigned via random computer draw with exceptions only made for siblings. Registration ends Aug. 11.
Youth volleyball is available for children in grades 4-8. The season will start Aug. 24 and end Oct. 26. Teams will play a minimum of six games with the games tentatively scheduled to start on Sept. 21. The league will allow for up to two weeks to be added for make-up games if necessary. Registration closes on Aug. 25.
All registrations can be completed at teamsideline.com/kearneymo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.