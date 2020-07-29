Liberty youth tennis lessons open for registration

LIBERTY — Registration is open for Liberty youth tennis lessons conducted by Jimmy Hunter.
Youth tennis lessons will be available for boys and girls ages 6-18. Lessons will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at Bennett Park from Aug. 3-26 and Sept. 7-30. Registration deadline is July 30 for August sessions and September 3 for September sessions.
LPR will hold youth baseball, softball, t-ball and flag football recreational leagues this fall, but registration for those leagues ended on July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.