COLUMBIA — Smithville took to the windy course in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The Warriors impressed as the boys team was the best squad from the Kansas City metro area and the girls placed one of their top runners on the podium.
Boys
The boys team finished in eight place overall with 228 points. They ended one point ahead of rival Platte County to become the top team on the western side of Missouri. This was the goal for the Warriors according to sophomore Liam Adair.
“This has really paid off and I am really excited,” he said as he smiled. “At the beginning of the season, I was trying to get top 25. This is crazy to think that I am fifth. Top five at state as a sophomore, that’s crazy for me to think about.”
Adair was incredible in the state championship race. In the first 2,000 meters, the top runners were bunched in a pack of 15 runners. Not much separated the group until the long straight away into the wind, where good running form and mental strength prevailed.
He moved with the main pack as they separated from the group. He finished in fifth place overall with a time of 15:57. He was only half of a second off of a Lincoln Prep runner to become the top finisher from the western side of the state.
“We came into this year thinking that we were going to be pretty good. We have three seniors that have been growing and getting much better meet after meet,” Adair said. “We were going for Platte County because they beat us at districts. We all thought they were going to beat us, but we came out on top.”
The rest of the Warriors performed well, too. Senior Asa Kellner was able to make the podium, finishing 25th overall with a time of 16:48. He started in 51st place in the first 1,000 meters and worked his way to 25th picking off opposing runners.
Smithville’s Nolan Pestano finished in 71st place, Merik Wilson ended in 110th and Colin Miller earned 115th place. Rounding out the team was Trent Hallett in 132nd place and Braxton Hays in 135th. There were 159 total runners in the race.
Smithville’s Liam Adair escaped the pack as he finished 5th in Class 4! Great tactical running highlighted Adair’s day. 📸: @liamkeating7 pic.twitter.com/pojgOYFCvv— CourierTribuneSports (@myCTsports) November 4, 2022
Girls
The girls team did not disappoint either. Smithville finished in 13th place with 287 points out of 16 teams. Leading the Warriors was the always consistent Naomi Hunter. The sophomore runner ended in 14th place with a time of 19:36.
Hunter started in 21st place after 1,000 meters. She made her big move around the 3,000 meter mark when runners that went out too hard dropped off. She kept her cool and earned a spot on the podium for a top-25 finish.
“This was a good place, my time wasn’t where I wanted it, but I’ll learn from it” Hunter explained. “This is the ultimate competition, all of the training and seeing how it compares to other people.”
The second runner for the Warriors was Lilly Richardson, who came in 75th place. Bailey Cutler followed in 91st place, Genevieve Kochanowicz earned 124th and Jessica Baker hit the finish line in 131st place. Danica Ballard finished in 140th and McKinley Massie earned 161st place. This was the final race for Cutler, Kochanowicz and Baker, who are seniors.
“It has been so great with the team and there are a lot of emotions today,” Hunter said. “We have three seniors who have had their last race. We pushed through and we worked together.”
A great season of racing for the Warriors came to a close at the Class 4 State Championship. With these great times, they will be poised for a great track season.
