Kearney competed in one of the toughest races in the Kansas City metro area this past weekend: the Ray-Pec Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9. Top teams from north of the Missouri River and from southern Missouri descended on the course.
Girls
The girls team rose to the occasion as they finished in sixth place with 161 points. They tied with Platte County on points, but the Pirates were placed ahead of them because of the tie-breaking sixth runner. Ray-Pec won the team title with 45 points on their home course.
The leading runner for Kearney was Heidi Adams in 17th place. She crossed the finish line in 20:47.80. Alex Kinstler was right behind her in 20th place with a time of 20:59.10. Olivia Brock was the third runner as she ended in 35th place. Jordin Vaughn took 42nd place and Daisy Burnam rounded out Kearney’s top five in 58th place. Delaney Thurston finished in 69th place and Avery Morgan ended in 75th place.
Boys
The Kearney boys team took 10th place out of the 12 teams that raced in the meet. They scored 254 points while Nixa won the title with 65 points. Isaac Smith was the top runner for Kearney. He secured 45th place in a time of 18:25 for the Bulldogs.
Rylee Johnson was right behind Smith in 47th place. Max Morehouse took 50th place for Kearney, Carter Smith ended in 62nd and Bradly Barton rounded out Kearney’s top five in 66th place. The final two runners for Kearney were Jackson Elsea and Cameron Daniel. Elsea took 73rd place and finished 75th in the race.
Kearney’s next race will be the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin. The race will be hosted by Missouri Southern State Saturday, Sept. 16.
