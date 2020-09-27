The Liberty and Liberty North boys and girls cross country teams battled each other in the Gold Division of the Gans Creek Classic Saturday, Sept. 26 in Columbia. The teams split which school would have bragging rights with a higher team finish.
The Liberty girls edged out Liberty North as the Blue Jays placed third and the Eagles placed fourth. Blue Jays sophomore Sutton Richardson finished with a time of 19:15.4 to take second place. Sophomore Ellie Maynor and junior Sasha Hough took 14th and 17th respectively.
Liberty North freshman Aubrey Seltman finished in eighth place with a time of 19:58.5 to lead the Eagles. Sophomores Abby Hedges and Sydney Huxford finished seconds apart in 25th and 26th place.
Liberty North boys evened things up by taking fourth place and finishing one spot ahead of Liberty. Eagles junior Ethan Lee led the way as his time of 16:29.2 was good for 15th place. Senior Justin King was 13 seconds back with his 20th-place finish.
The Blue Jays top-three finishers were just three seconds apart. Junior Samuel Cleary took 21st while sophomore Myles Thornburg and senior Brady Maher took 25th and 26th. Cleary finished with a time of 16:43.5.
SMITHVILLE
Smithville girls cross country took second place in the Girls Blue Division of the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
Olivia Littleton placed second in that race with a time of 19:18.2, trailing only Ally Kruger of Liberty (Wentzville) by 26 seconds. Lilly Cutler clocked in at 20:03.2 for third place. Riley Kochanowicz earned a top-20 finish with at time of 21:19.0.
The Warriors boys team took eighth in the Boys Blue Division. Quinton Wilson (25) and Talon Scott were the only top-30 finishers for the team as Wilson completed the course in a time of 17:24.6 and Scott in 17:31.4.
The Warriors were coming off winning each race of the Smithville Invitational at the Julia Bargman Memorial Course on Tuesday, Sept. 23 in Smithville.
KEARNEY
The Bulldogs girls squad pulled out a third-place finish in the Girls Green Division. Senior Jillian Vaughn placed eighth with a time of 20:55.4 and sophomore Abby Elam was seven seconds behind her for ninth place. Sophomore Isabella Donze gave the Bulldogs another top-20 finisher with her time of 21:59.9.
Kearney boys finished ninth in the 15 team field. The Bulldogs had two top-20 finishers with seniors Isaiah Skidmore (15) and Reed Beyeler (20). Skidmore finished with a time of 17:58.1 and Beyeler was five seconds behind him.
