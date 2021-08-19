Blue Jays ready for cross county action

LIBERTY — In preparation for the upcoming cross country season, coaches from Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools filled out a questionnaire about achievements last season and what they look forward to heading into the 2021-22 season. The following is Liberty head coach Jordan English’s answers.
How many starters do you lose? How many return?
“Boys: (Lost) three. Returning: Myles Thornburg and Samuel Cleary,” said English, adding the girls lost zero starters from last year. “Returning: Sutton Richardson, Sasha Hough, Grayce Kilkenny, Hailey Nelson, Britta Foust and Ella Lawrence.”
What players last season received
all-state or all-conference awards?
“Sutton Richardson and Myles Thornburg, all state; Myles Thornburg and Samuel Cleary, all conference,” said English.
Who are your team’s heavy contributors for this season?
English said standouts Richardson, Thornburg and Cleary will be the ones to watch this season.
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
“No transfers, too early to tell for freshmen,” said English.
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
“Boys: Learned a lot last season and saw hard work pay off in big ways,” noted the cross country coach. “Girls: Returning entire varsity squad, experience, hungry.”
What are your key matchups to note for the season?
“Tim Nixon Invite, Rim Rock and Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa,” said English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.