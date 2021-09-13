KEARNEY — Bulldog cross country runners continue to leave their mark on area courses, celebrating another top-10 finish Saturday, Sept. 11, at the RayPec Invitational.
“The girls were sixth out of 28 schools,” noted coach Jeff Roberts. “Alex Kinstler finished sixth and Abby Elam finished 12th out of 148 runners to medal.”
The boys squad came away with a top-20 finish, taking 13th place.
The successes come after a round of wins the previous week where the girls team placed first and the boys were fourth in the Silver Division against Class 4 teams. Medalists in that Saturday meet were: Kinstler, first; Elam, third; Heidi Adams, sixth; Liela Murphy, 10th; Olivia Brock, 14th; Cody Adams, 15th; and and Jackson Elsea, 19th.
“The girls won the meet by 35 points ahead of Platte County,” said Roberts.
