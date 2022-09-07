LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
Wilde was quick from the start, separating himself from the pack less than a mile in. He ran right behind the lead cart that guided him through the course. This was the first time that this race was held on the nearby Liberty course. Wilde twisted and turned easily on the cool morning as he cruised to victory.
“It felt really smooth and I am just so proud of our team, we put in some real killer work this summer,” Wilde said. “We switched it up with some new strategies and it has really paid off. We have tried high mileage one week, low mileage one week. We found the strategies that we liked.”
Liberty North’s Grayson Tapp finished in third place overall with a time of 15:48. Jorge Perez ended in 16:02, which put him in eighth place.
Asher Curp crossed the line in 11th place while Collin Kleinhen ended in 15th.
In the team results, Liberty North dominated as they accumulated 38 points. Olathe South was second with 81 points while Liberty ended in third with 82 points. Wilde said it was a good start to the season as he is excited for more fast races to come for him and his teammates.
“It was really nice having a course like this close to home,” he said. “It was a really flat course with not too many turns. It really reminded me of Gans Creek.”
Gans Creek is the home of the state championships for cross country in Columbia so to have a course in Liberty that resembles the finale course is an obvious advantage.
On the girl’s side, Liberty North finished in ninth place with 226 points.
The Eagle girls were led by Shelby Harris, who finished in 24th place in a time of 20:27. Marissa Roberts followed her in 34th place. Sophomores Ally Grow ended in 48th place while Natalie Coleman finished in 62nd. Caroline Witte rounded out the group in 73rd place.
Liberty North’s next meet will be at the Olathe North Twilight meet on Saturday, Sept. 10.
