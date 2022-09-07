Liberty North Cross Country

Liberty North’s Sage Wilde celebrates after winning the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.

