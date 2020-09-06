The Tim Nixon Invitational, hosted by Liberty and Liberty North high schools, looked a lot different for cross country runners this year. The event served as the first competition for area teams without fan attendance as a safety protocol in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That didn’t stop the Eagles boys team from earning its best finish in the event’s three-year history, taking third in the Gold Division.
Liberty North head coach David Chatlos said he had yet to see the individual results shortly after the varsity races ended as he was helping host the event with a small volunteer crew made up of parents from Liberty and Liberty North, but he’s extremely proud of the team’s finish.
“Third place at a meet like this, that’s impressive,” he said.
Junior Ethan Lewis, who owns the cross country school record with his time at the state championships a year ago, led the way for the Eagles with a time of 16.48.2. He just missed a top 5 finish by two-tenths of second. Senior Luis Perezruiz finished right behind him at 17:00.0 for a seventh-place finish.
“They ran great,” Chatlos said. “They had a race plan and they stuck to it. It’s fun when you have a plan and it works out the way you want it to.”
Sophomore Grayson Tapp was next up for the Eagles. His 17:27.3 was good for 17th. Senior Samuel Travis, sophomore Jorge Perezruiz and freshman Sage Wilde finished in a cluster in the 24th to 26th spots.
Liberty
The Liberty boys finished in seventh place as some young runners look to replace a large senior class from a team that took eighth at state last season.
“A lot of the guys are racing on the varsity stage for the first time,” Blue Jays coach Jordan English said. “They competed hard, they got out into their spots and they battled, which is all we can really ask for at this point.”
Liberty senior Brady Maher led the Blue Jays with an eighth place finish after coming in at 17:03.01. Senior Samuel Savastino was next across the finish line at 17:44 with his 30th-place finish.
His junior teammate Samuel Cleary was a few spots back at 33rd with a time of 17:49.0 while senior Kage Lenger’s time of 18:02.9 earned 36th.
English said he was impressed with how that group performed against elite competition, particularly Maher’s ability to step up as the team’s top runner.
“They did a good job battling against some really good competition,” he said. “We might not see competition like this until the state meet if we can get there.”
Smithville
The Smithville boys team took fifth place in the Silver Division. Junior Regan Dunn led the way at 19:09.7 for a 28th-place finish. Juniors Issac Edson and Carter Massie took 37th and 39th place, respectively.
Smithville head coach Alex Moore said he was impressed with how the team competed considering three of the athletes are also members of the soccer team. Dunn, along with juniors Noah Whitacre and Nicholas Harlin, were part of a game against Kearney that went into overtime Thursday, Sept. 3.
“They were conservative in their first mile, which was good,” Moore said. “Their legs were a little fatigued, but overall, I think getting out and getting the first race under your belt helps you have a realistic view of where you’re at.”
Kearney
Kearney finished eighth, led by the senior duo of Reed Beyeler and Isaiah Skidmore, who finished with times of 19:02.2 and 19:02.9, good for 24th and 25th place.
Other Bulldogs runners include: junior Cody Adams (51), junior Noah Thurston (53), senior Austin Bollock (54), sophomore Kyler Chappell (55), freshman Jackson Elsea (60), junior Luke Bailey (72) and senior Peyton Still (73).
