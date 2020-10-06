LIBERTY — With a 32-team field packed with top talent from across the state of Missouri, area cross country teams took to the course at Raymore-Peculiar High School Saturday, Oct. 3 for the KC Classic race.
Liberty North boys had the top area finish as the team took third place. Junior Ethan Lee led the charge by taking seventh place with a time of 16:07.90. Senior Sam Travis finished with a time of 16:18.90 and was at the tail end of an 8th to 13th pack that was split by just 2.8 seconds.
The Eagles girls took seventh with freshman Aubrey Seltman and sophomore Abigail Hedges finishing 23rd and 24th. Seltman had a time of 20:04.10 and Hedges had a time of 20:04.40
LIBERTY
Both Blue Jays teams finished in fourth place during the KC Classic.
Sophomore Ellie Maynor had the top finish in the girls race as she took fifth with a time of 19:15.30. Junior Grayce Kilkenny narrowly missed a top-15 finish as her time of 19:52.20 clinched 16th. Junior Sasha Hough (27th) rounded out the top-30 runners for Liberty with her time of 20:08.50.
Senior Brady Maher earned the top spot for the boys team as he placed 12th with a time of 16:18.00. Sophomore Myles Thornburg and junior Samuel Cleary cracked the top 20 as their times of 16:30.10 and 16:30.30 were good for 18th and 19th place.
SMITHVILLE
Senior Olivia Littleton was the top area finisher with a third-place finish in the girls race to lead the Warriors ninth in the field. Littleton finished with a time of 19:02.20, finishing just eight seconds behind junior Mya Trober of Blue Springs South and six seconds behind sophomore Hannah Gibson of Shawnee Mission South.
Senior Lily Cutler gave Smithville another top 30 finish as her time of 20:09.10 put her in 29th place.
The Warriors boys took ninth place. Senior Quinton Wilson (71st) was the top finisher with a time of 17:10.40.
Smithville and Liberty North will compete in the Kearney Invitational Saturday at Jesse James Park in Kearney. Liberty will have a week off.
