Eagles cross country returns experienced squad, school record holder

LIBERTY — The Liberty North cross country team enters 2020 ready to build on its success from last season.
The girls team finished ninth at state while the boys had two runners who broke the school record by cracking the 16-minute mark in the biggest race of the year.
Eagles cross country coach David Chatlos said the biggest obstacle might be the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating the chance for bonding events off the course.
“We normally have a lot of non-running related activities, but this year we are having to limit or eliminate all of these activities to reduce contacts,” Chatlos said.
The Eagles girls team will need to replace Elizabeth Stinson, who finished 16th at state. The team’s new senior leader will be Brooke Ware, who finished 76th during the event at Gans Creek. Sophomores Abigail Hedges, Shelby Harris and Emily Goeglien look to build on stellar freshman campaigns, particularly Hedges who finished 38th at state.
The girls team will also include freshmen Aubrey Seltman, Ally Grow and Jayden Johnson
Senior Sam Travis and junior Ethan Lee look to shatter the school record after both Eagles finished the year taking down the record, which Travis set earlier in the season. Travis earned 13th while Lee placed four spots out of all-state recognition at 29th.
The boys team will also include senior Justin King, Dylan Duncan, Luis Perez, junior Ethan Lee and sophomores Grayson Tapp and Jorge Perez. King qualified for state in 2019, finishing 111th.
