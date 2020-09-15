Eagles cross country teams finish 3rd in Mill Valley Invite

LIBERTY — Liberty North cross country boys and girls teams finished third in the Mill Valley Invite at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, Kansas. The Eagles finished behind Olathe North and Mill Valley, a team that won the Kansas state championship last season.
Freshman Aubrey Seltman won the girls race with her time of 19:22.70 to edge out Olathe North junior Kaylee Tobaben by four seconds. Sophomore Abigail Hedges and senior Brooke Ware joined her in the top 10 with eighth- and 10th-place finishes respectively.
Sophomore Sydney Huxford (12th) and freshman Allyson Grow (17th) rounded out the top 5 for the girls team, which had a 1:23 split between them as they averaged 20:29.
Junior Ethan Lee placed fourth to lead the boys team with his time of 16:12.90. Senior Luis Perezruiz finished 10th with a time of 16:33.40, 1.4 seconds ahead of senior Sam Travis. Sophomores Jorge Perezruiz (10th) and Grayson Tapp (11th) rounded out the top 20 finishers for the Eagles.
The Liberty North boys finished behind Lawrence Free State and St. Thomas Aquinas.
