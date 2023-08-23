SMITHVILLE — A new season for Smithville cross country has begun. The team returns key athletes from a season ago, and leading them is a brand new head coach.

The Warriors are now being coached by Jerad Luke, who replaced former head coach Alex Moore. Moore departed from the Warriors to pursue a job outside of the industry following last season. In the spring, Luke was named head coach of the track and field program, too.

Smithville’s Liam Adair will participate in his junior season for the Warriors this year.

Smithville’s Naomi Hunter will be a key runner for the Warriors this season.

