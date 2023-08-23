SMITHVILLE — A new season for Smithville cross country has begun. The team returns key athletes from a season ago, and leading them is a brand new head coach.
The Warriors are now being coached by Jerad Luke, who replaced former head coach Alex Moore. Moore departed from the Warriors to pursue a job outside of the industry following last season. In the spring, Luke was named head coach of the track and field program, too.
“It’s definitely been a change for the team with a new coaching staff. It’s always hard to replace someone that was well liked and respected by the athletes,” Luke said. “The team has risen to the challenge and is beginning to buy into the program.”
On the boys side, the Warriors return top runner Liam Adair.
The junior athlete finished fifth in the Class 4 State Championship last year. Adair was the second-best cross country athlete from the western half of the state.
Merik Wilson and Trent Hallett are two runners that are back from last year’s state team that finished eighth overall. This season the Warriors will be joined by Quentin Zimmer, who finished 16th in the 800-meter run of the track and field state championships this spring.
For the girls’ team, Noami Hunter is one of the top runners in the area.
She finished in 14th place in last year’s state championship. Lilly Richardson and Danica Ballard were with Hunter in last year’s state championship. These three athletes will be important for Smithville this season.
Smithville’s first meet will be at Platte Ridge Park where Staley will host the race on Saturday, Aug. 26.
