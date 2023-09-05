LIBERTY — The Warriors cross country team’s latest race found them in the annual Tim Nixon Invitational Saturday, Sept. 2, at Capitol Federal Sports Complex in Liberty. Smithville’s dynamic duo of Liam Adair and Naomi Hunter led the team on the individual basis as they helped the Warriors team standings.

Smithville Cross Country

Smithville’s Liam Adair races during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Boys

Smithville Cross Country

Smithville’s Naomi Hunter races during the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.