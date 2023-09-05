LIBERTY — The Warriors cross country team’s latest race found them in the annual Tim Nixon Invitational Saturday, Sept. 2, at Capitol Federal Sports Complex in Liberty. Smithville’s dynamic duo of Liam Adair and Naomi Hunter led the team on the individual basis as they helped the Warriors team standings.
Boys
On the boys side, the Warriors finished in second place with 54 points in the team competition. Smithville was just one point off Warrensburg for the team title. Adair led the way for the boys with a time of 15:18. His time placed him first overall in the silver division, which was the division for small schools in the meet. Adair’s time was 44 seconds faster than the second best runner in the division.
Merik Wilson was the second runner for the Warriors.
Wilson finished in fifth place with a time of 16:57. Quentin Zimmer was the next Smithville runner to cross the finish line. He ended the race in 11th place with a time of 17:48.8. Trent Hallett took 20th place while Ayden Janning and William Bailey finished in 22nd and 23rd place. John Malter rounded out the group by finishing in 29th place.
Girls
The girls team finished in third place in the team competition of the Tim Nixon Invitational. They ended with 83 points as Kearney took the title with 47 points. Hunter was the top finisher for Smithville, finishing in second place overall with a time of 19:24.1.
The second runner for Smithville was Lilly Richardson. The sophomore secured a time of 21:10.05.
Danica Ballard finished in 28th place, Kyra Janning ended in 32nd place and Avery Maynes ended in 37th as they wrapped up the top five for Smithville. Rounding out the varsity team was Haylee Schwab in 38th place and Lilia Zimmer in 41st.
The Warriors will head to the eastern side of the state for their next meet. They will compete in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival hosted by St. Louis University High School on Saturday, Sept. 9.
