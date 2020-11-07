KEARNEY — Kearney boys finished 11th in a 16-team field at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 cross country race Friday, Nov. 6, at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Senior Isaiah Skidmore had the top finish as his time of 17:17.50 earned him 45th place. Junior Noah Thurston was next across the line at 17:53.10 to take 70th. Senior Reed Beyeler placed 87th with his time of 18:11.60.
Sophomore Kyler Chappell (110th, 18:45.80), senior Peyton Still (126th, 19:04.10) senior Austin Bullock (138th, 19:25.80) and junior Cody Adams (166th, 22:19.80) rounded out the state competitors for the boys team.
Kearney qualified for state as a team after edging out Smithville by 1 point to take second place at districts Oct. 31 on their home course of Jesse James Park in Kearney. The Bulldogs boys returned to state for the first time since 2011 when the school moved up from Class 3.
Smithville
The Warriors boys were disappointed when they just missed qualifying the whole team to state, but the four runners who qualified as individuals were ready to compete anyway.
Senior Quintin Wilson was the top-area finisher as he took 41st with his time of 17:15.60. Isaac Edson paced the trio of Smithville juniors as he completed the course with a time of 18:12.80 to take 88th place.
Regan Dunn finished right behind him with a time of 18:15.10 to take 90th. Dunn had an impressive week considering he took 7th at districts before he helped the Warriors boys soccer team win its district championship.
Carter Massie rounded out the group with his 104th-place finish after completing the course in 18:35.80.
Smithville entered the season hoping to improve on last year’s seventh-place finish in the Class 3 race before some injuries slow down their momentum. Senior Talon Scott, who also competes as a competitive motorbike racer, hasn’t been able to compete since late September after breaking his foot in a motorbike accident.
Massie joined him as he missed some time in walking boot before returning to race at districts and state. Wilson narrowly avoided a similar fate when he twisted his ankle a mile into the district race. He pushed through to take seventh in that race.
