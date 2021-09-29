During the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia Saturday, Sept. 25, the Bulldog cross cross country girls finished third, while the boys team finished in 31st.
The girls were led by Alex Kinstler, who finished in seventh place with 19:16. She was followed by teammate Abby Elam in 12th place. Elam ran a time of 19:37, and both girls were medalists for their results.
The rest of the team that followed Kinstler and Elam were Heidi Adams in 26th, Olivia Brock in 71st and Liela Murphy in 91st place.
The boys top runner was Cody Adams, who finished in 81st place with a 18:02. Following Adams was Kyler Chappell, who finished 130th. Elek Haney cross the finish line in 190th, Rylee Johnson earned 222nd and Max Morehouse ended in 232nd place.
Kearney will compete next at Grain Valley Saturday, Oct. 2.
