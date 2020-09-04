Kearney cross country returns experience for girls, youth for boys

KEARNEY —The Kearney cross country boys and girls teams are starting from two totally different places heading into the 2020 season.
The girls team will return to two state qualifiers in senior Jillian Vaughn and sophomore Bella Donze. Vaughn finished 124th and Donze finished 138th. That duo is hoping to build on their performance while pulling with them a solid core of returners in addition to a young crop of talent as eight freshmen joined the team.
“This is the largest freshmen group we’ve had in many years,” Coach Jeff Roberts said.
The boys will look to rebuild as it lost its only state qualifier in Tyler Pedee, who finished 36th at state last year, as well as four other varsity runners.
“It will be a big adjustment for our athletes to step up,” Roberts said.
Roberts said both teams still have the same goals which involves a strong showing at the conference meet to get the team to qualify for state. From there, the Bulldogs want to finish in the top 8 as a team.
Roberts added that COVID-19 has had a deep impact on how practices are conducted and will likely impact how each event plays out logistically. He said the team just aims to stay healthy and his athletes are eager to compete after missing out on their track season.
“These athletes are very hungry to have a season since they missed last spring,” Roberts said.
