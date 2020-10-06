Kearney cross country teams take 2nd at Grain Valley Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney boys and girls cross country teams both finished second at the Sock It To Breast Cancer Grain Valley Invitational Saturday, Oct. 3 at Grain Valley High School.
Each of the Bulldogs runners earned their best times of the 2020 season with several running the fastest times of their high school careers.
Senior Jillian Vaughn led the way as her time of 20:20 earned second place in the girls race, behind only Blue Springs freshman Abigail Brackenbury.
Sophomore Abby Elam was 17 seconds back of Vaughn for fourth place and sophomore Bella Donze clocked in at 21:09 for eighth. Freshman Heidi Adams (13th) and senior Aggie Edwards (15th) rounded out the top 15 for the girls team.
Senior Isaiah Skidmore was the top boys runner with a time of 17:45 to take eighth place. Senior Reed Beyeler (17:58) and sophomore Kyler Chappell (18:02) were right behind him to round out the top ten finishers. Austin Bullock and Cody Adams earned 13th- and 14th-place finishes.
The girls team were just 8 points behind Blue Spring’s first-place finish. The Bulldogs had a 21:06 average time for their top five runners with a 1:23 split from one to five.
The boys team scored 44 points behind 31 from first-place Truman. The Bulldogs top five runners had an averaged time of 18:13 with a 53 second split between them.
The Bulldogs will host the Kearney Invitational 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Jesse James Park in Kearney.
