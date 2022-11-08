COLUMBIA — Frustration mounted as the Kearney cross country team crossed the finish line. They had hoped to win the title, but came up just short. The Bulldogs did however earn a spot on the podium as they secured fourth place in the Class 4 State Championship.
“Us Kearney girls have worked really hard this year and we came in racing for that first spot. But with what’s been going on with injuries, we got top four. We placed, but it wasn’t what we wanted,” junior Liela Murphy said.
The injuries were the big story for the Bulldogs. The past month has been a tough stretch where nearly every runner ended up with some sort of injury. But Kearney persevered. They pushed through, hoping they could hoist the title.
Murphy was the top runner for Kearney. The junior finished 26th overall with a time of 20:01. Alex Kinstler followed in 29th place and Abby Elam finished in 31st. Abigail McQuillen ended in 38th place and Olivia Brock crossed the line in 49th place. Rounding out the team was Heidi Adams in 58th place and Gracie Bomar in 87th.
Kearney finished as a team with 124 points. Father Tolton Catholic won the title with 109 points, Rockwood Summit came in second with 111 points and Clayton finished third with 112 points.
The good news for Kearney cross country fans is the Bulldogs will return six of the seven runners next year. Elam, the lone senior, has had a great season. She was the top runner for the Bulldogs in the district championship. She finished in sixth place in that race.
“I love this team to death, we always have so much fun,” Murphy said. “Practices are amazing with these girls and running at these meets are so much fun. It is an honor to be on this team.”
Boys
On the boys side, Kearney finished in 16th place as a team with 448 points. Leading the team was senior Kyler Chappell. The track middle distance runner shared how difficult the race was.
“I didn’t expect this season to go as well as it did because last season was rough,” he said. “The wind was crazy today and the sun was beaming during the race.”
Chappell finished in 94th place with a time of 18:04. Bradly Barton came in next in 122nd place, Rylee Johnson finished in 140th, Max Morehouse in 147th and Cameron Daniel finished in 150th place. Rounding out the team was Jackson Elsea in 153rd place and Carter Smith in 154th.
Chappell shared that he has committed to Iowa Western Community College to continue his running career. The school in Council Bluffs, Iowa has one of the top distance running programs for JUCOs in the region. Chappell’s running ability is strong, but his mental strength is stronger.
“I started taking a class in school to help improve my mentality and that has been really beneficial to me and my season,” Chappell said. “I learned how to be happy and to be the best me that I can possibly be. I think about that during races and it helps me perform.”
The cross country season ends for the boys and girls team as they showed their grit and strength all season.
