COLUMBIA — Frustration mounted as the Kearney cross country team crossed the finish line. They had hoped to win the title, but came up just short. The Bulldogs did however earn a spot on the podium as they secured fourth place in the Class 4 State Championship.

“Us Kearney girls have worked really hard this year and we came in racing for that first spot. But with what’s been going on with injuries, we got top four. We placed, but it wasn’t what we wanted,” junior Liela Murphy said.

